Council set to install contactless donation points at parks in Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough
Harrogate Borough Council is set to install electronic contactless donation points in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon to generate income for its parks and open spaces.
A report will go before Conservative councillor Sam Gibbs, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, next week, that recommends the authority spends £18,000 on six machines that could generate £12,000 a year.
The money would be spent on upkeep and improvements at open spaces across the Harrogate district.
Three donation points would be installed in Harrogate’s Valley Gardens at the the main entrance, the bandstand and the children’s play area.
In Knaresborough, donation points would be installed at the bowling green by Knaresborough Castle and in the car park at Conyngham Hall.
The bandstand at Ripon Spa Gardens would also see a donation point installed.
It’s recommended that donations are automatically set at £3, although this could be altered up and down in £1 increments.
Harrogate Borough Council said it consulted with Bournemouth Parks Foundation and Lake District Foundation, where donation points have already been installed. It believes each of the six donation points could bring in £2,000 a year.
All of Harrogate Borough Council’s parks and open spaces will be owned by the new North Yorkshire Council from April 1.
The report says: “Contactless donation points will help raise additional funding to maintain and improve parks and open spaces for the enjoyment of residents, visitors and will support the wider local economy.”