Council set to install contactless donation points at parks in Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough

A report will go before Conservative councillor Sam Gibbs, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, next week, that recommends the authority spends £18,000 on six machines that could generate £12,000 a year.

The money would be spent on upkeep and improvements at open spaces across the Harrogate district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three donation points would be installed in Harrogate’s Valley Gardens at the the main entrance, the bandstand and the children’s play area.

Harrogate Borough Council are set to install contactless donation points at parks in Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough

In Knaresborough, donation points would be installed at the bowling green by Knaresborough Castle and in the car park at Conyngham Hall.

The bandstand at Ripon Spa Gardens would also see a donation point installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s recommended that donations are automatically set at £3, although this could be altered up and down in £1 increments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Borough Council said it consulted with Bournemouth Parks Foundation and Lake District Foundation, where donation points have already been installed. It believes each of the six donation points could bring in £2,000 a year.

All of Harrogate Borough Council’s parks and open spaces will be owned by the new North Yorkshire Council from April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad