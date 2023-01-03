These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from December 2.
North Park Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 3 till 4 January
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Bartle Avenue
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 3 till 5 January
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Roslyn Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 3 till 5 January
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
St Clements Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 3 till 5 January
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Stonebeck Avenue
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 4 till 5 January
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Skipton Road
Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work from 5 till 6 January
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Harcourt Drive
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 5 till 6 January
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected