These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

North Park Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 3 till 4 January

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Bartle Avenue

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 3 till 5 January

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Roslyn Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 3 till 5 January

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

St Clements Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 3 till 5 January

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Stonebeck Avenue

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 4 till 5 January

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Skipton Road

Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work from 5 till 6 January

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Harcourt Drive

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 5 till 6 January

