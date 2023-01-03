North Yorkshire firefighters rescue horse following collision on Harrogate village road

Fire crews from Harrogate and Ripon attended to a single vehicle road traffic collision where a 7.5 tonne horse box had left the roadway in Killinghall at 12.07pm on Monday (January 2).

Crews stabilised the vehicle using a trifor winch and stabfast stabilisation equipment to allow the owner to remove the horse safely from the rear of the vehicle.

The incident was then left with the police.