North Yorkshire firefighters rescue horse following collision on Harrogate village road
Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a road collision involving a horse yesterday afternoon.
By Lucy Chappell
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Fire crews from Harrogate and Ripon attended to a single vehicle road traffic collision where a 7.5 tonne horse box had left the roadway in Killinghall at 12.07pm on Monday (January 2).
Crews stabilised the vehicle using a trifor winch and stabfast stabilisation equipment to allow the owner to remove the horse safely from the rear of the vehicle.
The incident was then left with the police.