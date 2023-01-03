News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire firefighters rescue horse following collision on Harrogate village road

Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a road collision involving a horse yesterday afternoon.

By Lucy Chappell
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Fire crews from Harrogate and Ripon attended to a single vehicle road traffic collision where a 7.5 tonne horse box had left the roadway in Killinghall at 12.07pm on Monday (January 2).

Crews stabilised the vehicle using a trifor winch and stabfast stabilisation equipment to allow the owner to remove the horse safely from the rear of the vehicle.

The incident was then left with the police.

North Yorkshire firefighters have rescued a horse following a collision on a Harrogate village road