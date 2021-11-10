Police arrest drink driver in Harrogate who was found three times over the legal limit

The 60-year-old has been charged with drink driving following a breathe test that came back three times over the legal limit

North Yorkshire Police were called with a tip off just after 1.30pm yesterday (October 9).

The caller stated that there was a man driving a logoed works van who was potentially under the influence of alcohol.

Officers from the Roads Policing Group acted swiftly and caught up with the suspect on Skipton road in Harrogate a short time later.

The 60-year-old driver of the van was asked to provide a roadside breath test and initially refused, so was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide.

On returning to the station, the man blew 135 - the legal limit is 35 and he was charged with drink driving.

Sargent Paul Cording from the North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group said: “The fact that this man had been driving as part of his job yesterday and provided such a high reading is astonishing.

"The actions from the member of the public who called us with this information yesterday has probably saved a life.