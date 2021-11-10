Police arrest drink driver in Harrogate who was found three times over the legal limit
A 60-year-old drink driver who blew over three times the drink drive limit was arrested shortly after leaving work in Harrogate yesterday afternoon.
North Yorkshire Police were called with a tip off just after 1.30pm yesterday (October 9).
The caller stated that there was a man driving a logoed works van who was potentially under the influence of alcohol.
Officers from the Roads Policing Group acted swiftly and caught up with the suspect on Skipton road in Harrogate a short time later.
The 60-year-old driver of the van was asked to provide a roadside breath test and initially refused, so was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide.
On returning to the station, the man blew 135 - the legal limit is 35 and he was charged with drink driving.
Sargent Paul Cording from the North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group said: “The fact that this man had been driving as part of his job yesterday and provided such a high reading is astonishing.
"The actions from the member of the public who called us with this information yesterday has probably saved a life.
“I would encourage anyone who suspects a person to have drink or drugs in their system and is driving or about to drive to call us immediately on 999.”
