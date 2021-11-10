Here is everything you need to know about the Remembrance services happening across the Harrogate district

A number of services and events will be held across the Harrogate district this week to mark Remembrance Day in the year the Royal British Legion and the Poppy Appeal reaches its centenary year

Following last year's low key Remembrance commemorations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Harrogate District has big plans to mark this year's Remembrance Day that comes in the year the Royal British Legion and the Poppy Appeal marks its centenary.

A number of services and events will take place across the district to mark the day as we remember our war heroes and here is everything you need to know about what is happening.

Thursday November 11 - Armistice Day

Ripon

There will be a Remembrance concert at the Ripon Cathedral at 7pm.

The concert will feature the Ripon City Band, Dishforth Military Wives Choir, Brackenfield School choir and a number of other special guests.

Tickets are on sale for £15 and are available to purchase from the Stuff 4 Offices on Fishergate.

Knaresborough

At 11am there will be a small and low key service at the war memorial in the town centre.

Pateley Bridge

The Pateley Bridge and Bewerley Memorial Hall will be hosting a Remembrance event from 11am where tea and coffee will be available and a display commemorating the Nidderdale soldiers.

Wetherby

Wetherby will be hosting a small service which will include a two minute silence at the Town Hall where the Mayor, Town Councillors and some Wetherby Branch Legion Members will be in attendance.

The Act of Remembrance will be conducted with the last post and a two minute silence, with any passing public invited to take part.

Sunday November 14 - Remembrance Sunday

Harrogate

There will be a parade taking place from 10:30am at the Cenotaph in the town centre

A council spokesperson said: “Covid-19 rates remain high across North Yorkshire so we’d like to remind those who are wishing to attend the service that they do so safely and that face masks and social distancing is advised.”

Ripon

There will be a service held in the Spa Gardens from 10:30am, where over 300 of today’s troops are expected to attend alongside local dignitaries and the Ripon branch of the Royal British Legion.

Pateley Bridge

Knaresborough

St John’s Church will host a Remembrance service at 9.30am, followed by the parading of the Knaresborough Royal British Legion through the High Street and to the memorial for a short service at 11am.

Wetherby

A full Parade will be conducted to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The Wetherby Silver Band will lead the Parade from the Town Hall at 11:40am down to the War Memorial at the Bridge.

A service, Act of Remembrance and Wreath laying will then be conducted and from there the Parade will March to St James Church for a Church Service, where another Act of Remembrance will be conducted.

Representatives of more than 30 local community groups and organisations will lay wreaths at the War Memorial on Wetherby Bridge.