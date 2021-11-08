Here are 15 pictures from the Harrogate Bonfire and Fireworks Display this weekend

The much-loved Harrogate Stray Charity bonfire took place on Saturday evening, where crowds gathered to help raise money for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, who are a group of volunteers that carry out fundraising for the benefit of patients at Harrogate Hospital and the District NHS Foundation Trust.

There is still time to donate by visiting their Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrogate-bonfire-and-fireworks-2021 or text NHS to 70450 to donate £5.

Can you spot yourself in these pictures?

Did you attend a bonfire or fireworks display this weekend?

Send your photos to [email protected] and they could feature in this weeks newspaper

1. Harrogate Bonfire and Fireworks Display Fireworks on display Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Harrogate Bonfire and Fireworks Display Jessica Semlzuk (aged 6) enjoying the bonfire with her spinning wheel Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Harrogate Bonfire and Fireworks Display Crowds gathered on the Stray to see the spectacular bonfire and fireworks display Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Harrogate Bonfire and Fireworks Display The huge bonfire Photo: Gerard Binks