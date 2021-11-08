Here are 15 pictures from the Harrogate Bonfire and Fireworks Display this weekend

Crowds gathered on the Stray to see the spectacular bonfire and fireworks display

The Harrogate Bonfire and Fireworks Display returned to the Stray on Saturday evening, thanks to Harrogate Round Table who hosted the event for the 50th year.

By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 8th November 2021, 12:09 pm
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 12:10 pm

The much-loved Harrogate Stray Charity bonfire took place on Saturday evening, where crowds gathered to help raise money for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, who are a group of volunteers that carry out fundraising for the benefit of patients at Harrogate Hospital and the District NHS Foundation Trust.

There is still time to donate by visiting their Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrogate-bonfire-and-fireworks-2021 or text NHS to 70450 to donate £5.

1. Harrogate Bonfire and Fireworks Display

Fireworks on display

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Harrogate Bonfire and Fireworks Display

Jessica Semlzuk (aged 6) enjoying the bonfire with her spinning wheel

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Harrogate Bonfire and Fireworks Display

Crowds gathered on the Stray to see the spectacular bonfire and fireworks display

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Harrogate Bonfire and Fireworks Display

The huge bonfire

Photo: Gerard Binks

