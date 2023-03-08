Pictures released show devastating aftermath of fire at disused hotel in Harrogate as investigation gets underway
Harrogate Fire Station have released a number of pictures following a fire at the former Kimberley Hotel on King’s Road late last night.
The pictures released on the Harrogate Fire Station Facebook page show the devastating aftermath of the blaze at the disused hotel just after 11pm last night.
Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Tadcaster, Northallerton, Skipton and Malton all attended along with an Ariel Ladder Platform after reports were received that smoke had been seen coming from the building.
Crews used 20 breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets, one main jet and lance, lighting, thermal imaging cameras, small tools, a door enforcer, hydraulic spreaders, reciprocating saw, drills and a triple extension ladder to fight the fire.
The blaze caused 100 per cent fire damage to the annex measuring 10m by 10m and 5 per cent fire damage and 50 per cent smoke damage to the main building.
In a post on Facebook, Harrogate Fire Station said: “The cause of the fire is still being investigated but it is believed that it may have been arson.”