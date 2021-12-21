Young carers receive generous donation from Harrogate branch of the Yorkshire Building Society

Colleagues at the Society’s branch on Oxford Street, nominated Carers’ Resource for a donation of £1,131 from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation, which has paid for the young carers from Harrogate to go on the festive day out.

The building society’s customers have also donated presents for them.

Carers’ Resource, a charity that gives emotional and practical support to young and adult carers in Bradford, Harrogate and Craven districts, is organising the trip.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Wragg and Catherine Thompson from Carers’ Resource, with Yorkshire Building Society staff Carole Bartle (Customer Consultant), Adnan Taj (Branch Manager) and Sarah Ross (Customer Consultant & Charity Champion)

Linda Hall, Young Carer Worker at Carers’ Resource, said: "We’re very grateful to the Harrogate branch of Yorkshire Building Society and their customers for supporting young carers.

“Being a young carer can be tough so it’s really important to give them a fun break from their caring role and help them to have a good time at Christmas.

“The young carers are so excited about their trip on the Embsay & Bolton Abbey Steam Railway and the visit to Billy Bobs, and customers have donated some amazingly generous gifts – we know they will be delighted.”

Sarah Ross, customer consultant at the Harrogate branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We are proud to be able to support Carers’ Resource with this donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

"The work that they are doing to support young people and adults within the community is providing a real benefit to their lives.

“We’d also like to thank our customers and the members of the public that have contributed to our collection for the charity which will enable them to provide gifts for the young carers this Christmas.”

Young carers can be put in touch with Carers’ Resource by a family member, teacher, GP or other professional, or they can get in touch themselves.