Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity brings bundles of festive spirit to the local community

The hampers will bring a smile and a touch of festive joy to children, young people and families across the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) footprint who may find the festive period a challenging and difficult time.

With the support from the local community, local business, and the Harrogate Railway Athletic F.C, HHCC Elves have packed a total of 1,200 Hampers which have been delivered to HDFT community sites across the Trust’s wide geographical footprint including North Yorkshire, and areas across the North East.

David Shepherd, Club Secretary at Harrogate Railway Athletics F.C, said: “Having Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity as Harrogate Railways chosen charity partner is a win, win for us.

Harrogate Railway Athletic F.C have helped with packing over 300 festive hampers for the Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity Festive Hamper Appeal this year

“Not only does it give us the opportunity to help a fantastic organisation fulfil its goals in supporting Harrogate Hospital and the wider community, it gives us a feel good factor; knowing our players, committee and members along with the use of our Station View facilities is helping to support the wider community. Long may it continue.”

The hampers will be delivered to service users by #teamHDFT health visitors and school nurses to bring a little extra sparkle to their day.

Sammy Lambert, Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager, said: ‘Our Festive Hampers will have a huge positive impact, with 1,200 children, young people and families benefiting from these hampers; your support has made a huge difference, thank you.

“It has been a real privilege to experience the kindness of our immense community spirit this festive season.