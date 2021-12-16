Harrogate District Foodbank receive donation boost from Rossett School

Led by the school’s designated Charity Prefects Trinny Sadler and Emma Duffy, the students have been collecting a wide range of food items, from everyday essentials to festive treats, which have been generously donated by the school community.

The donations will be delivered in time for Christmas to the Harrogate District Foodbank as part of a nationwide network supported by The Trussell Trust, an organisation that aims to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Trinny Sadler and Emma Duffy with Rossett School’s foodbank donations

Roger Keyworth, Head of Sixth Form, said: “We are very grateful to everyone who has donated to our important appeal, which will help The Trussell Trust provide Christmas dinner to families in need.

“As the coronavirus pandemic continues, this festive season has once again put huge strains on the charity and after supporting them last year, we wanted to do it again and help to make sure that everyone in our district can enjoy the festivities.”

Helen Woodcock, Headteacher at Rossett School, added: “We are really proud of our Sixth Formers for the selflessness and kindness that they have shown in running this vital appeal to help those in need at this time of year."