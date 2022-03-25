Winners crowned at the Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama

True to form, it did not disappoint and performers, teachers and audiences alike were in for a treat, despite entries being slightly lower than in previous years.

The first weekend was devoted to piano, woodwind and speech and drama classes and the standard was as high as ever and there were some truly outstanding performances.

Flautist Lilly Smith won the Ernest Hopper Competition and Krish Desha-Beerachee won the Piano Championship Class.

The Duchy Belles (Eliza Knowles, Emily Halstead and Lucy Sherman) won the Open Mic Class at the Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama

The second weekend was dedicated to singing and more speech and drama.

The singing adjudicator was very impressed by the high standard of performances and in particular, the Unaccompanied Folk Song classes.

The Duchy Belles, Eliza Knowles, Emily Halstead and Lucy Sherman, who won the newly introduced Open Mic Class and gave a stunning performance which was deemed worthy of a second showing in the Final Concert.

Alfie Davies won the Speech and Drama Championship Class at the Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama

On the final weekend, audiences were treated to a feast of choirs, bands, orchestras, strings and solo singing performances.

Preparations got underway for the Final Concert which took place on the Sunday afternoon in the main hall of the school.

Alfie Davies, winner of the Speech and Drama Championship Class, opened the show and astounded us all with his solo acting performance.

This was followed by the four Young Musician finalists Holly Clark (strings), Krish Desha-Beerache (piano), Claire Marsden (brass) and flautist Lilly Smith.

The 2022 Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama finalists

Whilst the jury went out to choose a winner the audience was treated to an amazing performance by the Duchy Belles who did a take on the Andrews Sisters singing ‘Hold Tight.’

Claire Marsden, the brass finalist, won the Young Musician of the Festival with her performance on the French Horn – a worthy winner indeed.

Linda Wilkinson, Secretary of the Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama, said: "The festival organisers were really up against it this year with many of the regular volunteers having to stand down due to Covid.

"However, due to excellent teamwork, the festival was a huge success and continues to thrive whilst many festivals around the country are folding due to a lack of volunteers.

"Anyone who is willing to support the festival by volunteering as a steward, please get in contact via the Festival’s website as you will be warmly welcomed."