Time is running out to get your nominations in for this year’s Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards

With the voting window closing next Thursday, March 31, organisers of the awards are reminding people to ‘jump to it’ and make sure they don’t miss out on being involved.

Hoteliers Simon Cotton and David Ritson - who head up the organisation of the event - are bracing themselves for the final surge of nominations in the closing week.

David said: “Since we launched at the end of January we have had a great response in the number of nominations but we want to make this year the best year yet and we need your support."

Simon Cotton and David Ritson, organisers of the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards

“If you have not nominated someone before today, please do it now; take that leap of faith and make someone’s day.

“We see the joy and excitement people get from being involved in the awards and we love it so don’t put it off or worry about not winning just get involved and let the fate work its magic.”

David and Simon reiterated the fact that it’s free to enter anyone in the awards and apart from taking a few minutes to write a great entry, it really doesn’t take much effort - yet the reward it brings, is enormous.

Simon added: “The joy it can bring people when they realise how valued they are is insurmountable.

“The impact it can have on someone or one of our businesses to know that they are appreciated and that their work has been recognised cannot be measured - and all you have to do is take a little time to enter the awards.”

The awards are supported by the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Association and now in their fourteenth year, continue to capture the hearts of business visitors and tourists, as well as local residents.

There are thirteen categories to choose from and this year, as always, your favourite needs your vote.

Voting forms and posters for the awards can be found in hospitality businesses in Harrogate or you can drop in to the Tourist Information Centre on Crescent Gardens and pick up a voting form.

The easiest and quickest way to get involved though is online and you can nominate now at www.harrogatehospitality.co.uk The closing date for entries is strictly, March 31.

A team of judges, including a representative from the category sponsors, Harrogate Advertiser Senior Editor Matt Reeder and Nick Hancock from Your Harrogate Radio, will meet up to run the rule over the entries shortly after the nominations deadline.

A shortlist will then be revealed across various local media outlets.

All category winners will be announced at an amazing gala awards dinner to be held in the spectacular Royal Hall on Monday, June 6.

Tickets for the gala dinner will go on sale when the shortlist of nominations is announced in early April.

Organisers are suggesting that anyone wanting tickets for the event should book them immediately, as they are guaranteed to sell out with pre-booked levels at an already record high.

For more information regarding the awards please email [email protected]

The thirteen award categories are:

Waiter/Waitress of the Year - sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Bar Person of the Year - sponsored by Matthew Clark

Chef of the Year - sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Team of the Year - sponsored by Platinum HPL

Harrogate Ambassador - sponsored by Harrogate Christmas Market

Newcomer of the Year - sponsored by Harrogate College

Unsung Hero - sponsored by Bidfood

Best Achievement of the Year - sponsored by Harrogate BID

Outstanding Customer Service - sponsored by Slingsby Gin

Restaurant of the Year - sponsored by World of James Herriot

Bar of the Year - sponsored by Timothy Taylor & Co Ltd

Receptionist of the Year - sponsored by Booker Wholesale