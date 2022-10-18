Wetherby charity appeals for homemade Christmas cards to ‘send a smile’ to the elderly

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) would like volunteers to help them ‘send a smile’ to over 60s during the festive period.

WiSE’s postal scheme has become so popular, the charity says it is nearing its 1,000th item of post sent.

However with a harsh winter just around the corner, those behind the scheme are aiming to reach the milestone before Christmas.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly are appealing for handmade Christmas cards to send to the elderly

Melody Mills, Send a Smile Scheme Coordinator at WiSE, said: “Christmas can be a lonely time for many – especially older people who don’t have family and often just have their TV for company.

“We would love to spread festive cheer this year and send our older friends a homemade Christmas card to let them know that someone out there is thinking of them.

“We are also welcoming nominations for this, so if you have a friend, neighbour of family member who’s 60 or over and you think they would like to receive a handmade Christmas card, we’d absolutely love to hear from you.”

Cards can be posted or dropped off at The One Stop Centre in Wetherby, with the cut-off date for receiving cards no later than the middle of November, to ensure they reach a recipient on time.