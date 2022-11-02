The food bank is part of the Trussell Trust’s network – which is warning food banks face the hardest winter yet as their network prepares to provide a predicted 1.3 million emergency food parcels across the United Kingdom in the next six months, including half a million for children.

The Trussell Trust network has experienced a dramatic increase in levels of need that has led to them distributing 46% more emergency food parcels over any August and September in previous years.

This means that for the first time ever, the gap between donations and food being distributed is widening and many food banks have already used up the reserve stock that would normally help them get through winter.

Wetherby and District Foodbank have issued a plea for donations amid the cost of living crisis

As residents across Wetherby and surrounding villages continue to face the soaring cost of living, many on the lowest incomes are being pushed to need the food bank’s help.

The food bank urgently needs donations of money and non-perishable items, including:

- Long life UHT milk

- Long life fruit juice

- Tinned meat meals

- Tinned fruit

- Household cleaning products

Bryony Hudson, project coordinator at Wetherby and District Foodbank, said: “As the cost of living soars, local people on the lowest incomes are being left with no option but to use our food bank.

"We will do everything in our power this winter to provide people with practical support and a warm, non-judgmental welcome - but we can only continue to do that with your help.

“We were blown away during the pandemic by the level of incredible generosity shown by people across Wetherby and the surrounding villages.

"The compassion and goodwill local people have for each other in our area is incredible.

"So we are asking once again for your support.

"We know not everyone will be able to help, but if you are in a position to support us, please donate to help make sure we can keep going this winter.”

The easiest way to give is to visit the Wetherby and District Foodbank website, which outlines how to donate financially, lists all local food collection points and contains up-to-date information about the most needed items.

Local donation points include sites at Morrisons, Sainsburys Local, Coop and Tesco Express.

People are also being encouraged to host a collection at their school, church or business to generate donations which can then be distributed from the food bank.

Bryony added: “We shouldn’t need to be doing this.

"Everyone should have enough money coming in to buy their own food – and we’re proud to work with the Trussell Trust to push for changes to the things that are leaving people without enough money right now, so we can build a better future.

"But while we do that long-term work, we need your support this winter.

"If you’re able to donate, you can help make a huge difference to someone local who is worrying about how to put food on the table right now.”