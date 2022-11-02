Oversubscribed Schools: The Harrogate district secondary schools that are the hardest to get into

Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 6.2 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 11.5 per cent did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school.

This meant 3,550 primary and 7,198 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country.

One in every eight children (13 per cent) did not get into their first choice primary school.

This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school?

Here we reveal which Harrogate district secondary schools are the hardest to get into...

1. Harrogate Grammar School Harrogate Grammar School had 341 applicants who put the school as their first preference but only 275 of these were offered places - this means that 66 applicants did not get a place

2. Ripon Grammar School Ripon Grammar School had 120 applicants who put the school as their first preference but only 109 of these were offered places - this means that 11 applicants did not get a place

3. St Aidan's Church of England High School St Aidan's Church of England High School had 303 applicants who put the school as their first preference but only 278 of these were offered places - this means that 25 applicants did not get a place

4. King James's School King James's School had 272 applicants who put the school as their first preference but only 253 of these were offered places - this means that 19 applicants did not get a place