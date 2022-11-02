News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
We reveal the Harrogate district secondary schools that are the hardest to get into according to new data

Oversubscribed Schools: The Harrogate district secondary schools that are the hardest to get into

Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred school across Yorkshire and the Humber this year, official figures reveal.

By Lucy Chappell
5 minutes ago

Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 6.2 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 11.5 per cent did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school.

This meant 3,550 primary and 7,198 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country.

One in every eight children (13 per cent) did not get into their first choice primary school.

This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school?

Here we reveal which Harrogate district secondary schools are the hardest to get into...

1. Harrogate Grammar School

Harrogate Grammar School had 341 applicants who put the school as their first preference but only 275 of these were offered places - this means that 66 applicants did not get a place

Photo: Harrogate Grammar School

Photo Sales

2. Ripon Grammar School

Ripon Grammar School had 120 applicants who put the school as their first preference but only 109 of these were offered places - this means that 11 applicants did not get a place

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. St Aidan's Church of England High School

St Aidan's Church of England High School had 303 applicants who put the school as their first preference but only 278 of these were offered places - this means that 25 applicants did not get a place

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

4. King James's School

King James's School had 272 applicants who put the school as their first preference but only 253 of these were offered places - this means that 19 applicants did not get a place

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
SchoolsYorkshireHumberEngland
Next Page
Page 1 of 2