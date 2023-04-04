West Yorkshire Police issue fresh appeal to find missing Leeds man Jesus Moreno last seen in Harrogate area

Despite extensive enquiries, Jesus Moreno remains a missing person, and officers are still committed to resolving his unexplained disappearance and getting his family the answers they need.

Mr Moreno was reported missing on August 2 last year with concerns raised for his welfare.

Enquiries established that he had caught a Harrogate-bound number 36 bus from Leeds bus station at 6.10am on Monday, August 1, and got off on the A61 Harrogate Road in the vicinity of Swindon Lane near Dunkeswick at 6.39am.

Police have issued a fresh appeal to help find Leeds man Jesus Moreno who went missing eight months ago

He was then seen on CCTV near to Harewood Bridge at 8.14am that morning, and further CCTV footage showed him entering a field on the Leeds side of the bridge, opposite Harewood Bridge Sawmills.

The images showed him wearing a black t-shirt, with the logo of his Piglove Brewing Co business on it, black jeans and carrying a black Vans rucksack with a chequered pattern on it.

This was the last confirmed sighting of him.

Police say that he was known to have previously visited nearby beauty spots on the River Wharfe at Netherby.

Police search advisers have overseen a number of searches of the countryside surrounding where he was last seen.

Specialist marine and underwater search officers have also checked the surface of the River Wharfe down to Ulleskelf and carried out underwater searches of specific locations along the waterway.

Detectives from Leeds District CID have conducted extensive enquiries over the time since he was reported missing, but this work has not yielded any new information on his whereabouts.

This has included following up on various reports of sightings of him across the country that resulted from media appeals.

However none of those reports were confirmed as being him and they are believed to be well-intentioned sightings of males of similar appearance.

Detective Inspector Ryan Malyk, who has overseen the missing person investigation, said: “We recently met with Jesus’s family to give them a detailed overview of the work that we have been carrying out to find him since he was reported missing.

“We are acutely aware that they are continuing to go through a really difficult time while his disappearance remains unresolved.

“It is completely out of character for him to go missing like this and to remain out of contact with his family and friends for such a long period of time.

“As it stands, we have explored and exhausted every possible line of enquiry to find him, and unfortunately that has not brought us any progress beyond the last confirmed sighting of him at Harewood Bridge.

“We remain committed to finding him and would welcome any new information that could assist us.”