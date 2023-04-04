News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
2 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
2 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
2 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
13 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
17 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy

Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Strawberry Dale Avenue

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 3 till 4 April

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this weekDrivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week
Most Popular

There will be a traffic control system (multi-way signals) in place and delays are expected

Coach Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 4 till 5 April

There road will be closed and delays are expected

Coppice Avenue

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 4 till 5 April

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Park Parade to Skipton Road

CityFibre will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 12 April

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

DriversHarrogateMotoristsNorth Yorkshire County CouncilCoach