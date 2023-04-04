Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.
Strawberry Dale Avenue
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 3 till 4 April
There will be a traffic control system (multi-way signals) in place and delays are expected
Coach Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 4 till 5 April
There road will be closed and delays are expected
Coppice Avenue
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 4 till 5 April
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Park Parade to Skipton Road
CityFibre will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 12 April
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map