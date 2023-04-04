Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Strawberry Dale Avenue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 3 till 4 April

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week

There will be a traffic control system (multi-way signals) in place and delays are expected

Coach Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 4 till 5 April

There road will be closed and delays are expected

Coppice Avenue

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 4 till 5 April

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Park Parade to Skipton Road

CityFibre will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 12 April

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad