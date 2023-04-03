News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are the 22 establishments in the Harrogate district that have recently been awarded a new food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency

A total of 22 establishments across the Harrogate district have recently received a new food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:55 BST

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the Harrogate businesses that have recently been awarded a food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency...

Located at 25 Kirkgate, Ripon, HG4 1PB | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 28 March

1. The Silva Bells, Ripon

Located at 25 Kirkgate, Ripon, HG4 1PB | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 28 March Photo: Archive

Located at Clarendon House, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, HG1 1JD | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 27 March

2. Istanbul Turkish Bar and Grill, Harrogate

Located at Clarendon House, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, HG1 1JD | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 27 March Photo: Archive

Located at 16 Hilton Lane, Knaresborough, HG5 8BX | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 13 March

3. Cliff House Community Support Services, Knaresborough

Located at 16 Hilton Lane, Knaresborough, HG5 8BX | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 13 March Photo: Archive

Located at 2 Westmoreland Street, Harrogate, HG1 5AT | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 13 March

4. Westmoreland Coffee Lounge, Harrogate

Located at 2 Westmoreland Street, Harrogate, HG1 5AT | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 13 March Photo: Archive

