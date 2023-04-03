A total of 22 establishments across the Harrogate district have recently received a new food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency.

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the Harrogate businesses that have recently been awarded a food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency...

1 . The Silva Bells, Ripon Located at 25 Kirkgate, Ripon, HG4 1PB | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 28 March

2 . Istanbul Turkish Bar and Grill, Harrogate Located at Clarendon House, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, HG1 1JD | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 27 March

3 . Cliff House Community Support Services, Knaresborough Located at 16 Hilton Lane, Knaresborough, HG5 8BX | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 13 March

4 . Westmoreland Coffee Lounge, Harrogate Located at 2 Westmoreland Street, Harrogate, HG1 5AT | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 13 March