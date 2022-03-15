North Yorkshire Police appeal for information after ducks stolen from Hampsthwaite

North Yorkshire Police have been called to Swincliffe Lane in Hampsthwaite to a report of five stolen white Call Ducks.

Over the course of the evening hours between Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 3, offender(s) have accessed a secure pen where the Call Ducks are kept.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any information or had noticed any suspicious activity in that area at the alleged times of the thefts to make contact with them.

If you have any information, North Yorkshire Police ask that you contact PC 46 Brendon Frith on 101 and select option two or alternatively by emailing [email protected]

Wuote reference number 12220037836.