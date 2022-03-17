PICTURE SPECIAL: Harrogate Beer Festival returns and raises thousands for charity

After their first year off in three decades last year due to the pandemic, the 31st Harrogate Beer Festival hosted by Harrogate RoundTable offered a number of cask ales, beers and an array of ciders, wine, prosecco and gin.

There was a real party atmosphere with a host of live music on both evenings of the festival including the likes of The Director’s, Robbie Miller, Martin Rose and DJ Mark Green.

Andrew Staunton, from Harrogate RoundTable and organiser of the festival, said: “The Harrogate Charity Beer Festival has been a fantastic success and we are so grateful for the support of so many wonderful companies and our local community.

“Our army of volunteers from Samaritans, Martin House Children’s Hospice, Harrogate Special Care Baby Unit and Carers Resource, as well as our friends, family and colleagues have helped to make this one to remember.

“A special thanks should go to the teams provided by Daleside Brewery and Theakstons Brewery, who have given up so much time to enable us to hold an event of this scale.

“A final mention should go to the team at the Crown Hotel who have kindly hosted the 31st Annual Harrogate Charity Beer Festival and provided a wonderful level of support up to and during the event.

“The Harrogate Beer Festival has always proved to be monumental in raising funds for our charities and once again, our local community have come together to help put on this fantastic event.

“We thank everyone who has attended and we look forward to updating you all on our final total raised and welcoming you back next year.”

If you want to find out more about Harrogate and District Roundtable, including their events and the charities that they support, information can be found at www.harrogateroundtable.co.uk

