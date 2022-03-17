Some of the bar staff who helped to put on a hugely successful event which saw crowds flock to the Crown Hotel

PICTURE SPECIAL: Harrogate Beer Festival returns and raises thousands for charity

The much-loved and popular Harrogate Beer Festival returned to the Crown Hotel last weekend, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:01 am
After their first year off in three decades last year due to the pandemic, the 31st Harrogate Beer Festival hosted by Harrogate RoundTable offered a number of cask ales, beers and an array of ciders, wine, prosecco and gin.

There was a real party atmosphere with a host of live music on both evenings of the festival including the likes of The Director’s, Robbie Miller, Martin Rose and DJ Mark Green.

Andrew Staunton, from Harrogate RoundTable and organiser of the festival, said: “The Harrogate Charity Beer Festival has been a fantastic success and we are so grateful for the support of so many wonderful companies and our local community.

“Our army of volunteers from Samaritans, Martin House Children’s Hospice, Harrogate Special Care Baby Unit and Carers Resource, as well as our friends, family and colleagues have helped to make this one to remember.

“A special thanks should go to the teams provided by Daleside Brewery and Theakstons Brewery, who have given up so much time to enable us to hold an event of this scale.

“A final mention should go to the team at the Crown Hotel who have kindly hosted the 31st Annual Harrogate Charity Beer Festival and provided a wonderful level of support up to and during the event.

“The Harrogate Beer Festival has always proved to be monumental in raising funds for our charities and once again, our local community have come together to help put on this fantastic event.

“We thank everyone who has attended and we look forward to updating you all on our final total raised and welcoming you back next year.”

If you want to find out more about Harrogate and District Roundtable, including their events and the charities that they support, information can be found at www.harrogateroundtable.co.uk

Harrogate Beer Festival 2022

Howard, Andy and Venessa Partridge enjoying the drinks on offer at the festival

Photo: Gerard Binks

Harrogate Beer Festival 2022

Kathryn Headley, Karen Ward and Nicola Blackburn enjoying the drinks on offer at the festival

Photo: Gerard Binks

Harrogate Beer Festival 2022

Alan Fisher of Harrogate RoundTable pulling a pint at a busy bar

Photo: Gerard Binks

Harrogate Beer Festival 2022

Visitors enjoying the beer and food on offer at the festival

Photo: Gerard Binks

