PD Rhun and his handler, PC Josh Hunsley won General Purpose Dog of the Year and PD Jax and his handler, PC Claire Starkey won Detection Dog of the Year.

Two North Yorkshire Police canine crimefighters and their handlers have won awards at the prestigious National Police Dog Awards hosted by West Midlands Police.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a tough judging process of 49 nominations from 23 different police forces PD Rhun and his handler, PC Josh Hunsley won General Purpose Dog of the Year.

PD Jax and his handler, PC Claire Starkey won Detection Dog of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2024, PD Rhun and PC Hunsley were deployed to reports of a high value burglary near Barton-le-Willows. The suspects, who fled the scene in a HGV and then abandoned it in the live lane of the A64, ran off into undergrowth not far from Bilbrough Top.

The prestigious National Police Dog Awards were hosted by West Midlands Police.

PD Rhun and PC Hunsley made their way to the last known location of the offenders. Showing determination and incredible sniffing skills, over an hour and 40 minutes later, and tracking a distance of over four and a half miles, PD Rhun found both suspects hiding in a haystack.

The judges commented on PD Rhun's determination and perseverance over rough and difficult terrain, something which they thought should be commended.

PD Jax is one of the Digital Evidence Detection Dogs handled by PC Claire Starkey. As part of his role, Jax is trained to find tracking devices. Last year, whilst on duty, his handler PC Starkey was made aware of an incident involving a victim of high-risk domestic abuse who had some strange notifications on her phone while she was driving. Due to her concerns, local officers contacted PC Starkey for some advice. PD Jax searched the vehicle and located an unknown tracking device, well-hidden on the outside of the vehicle. Without the nose of Jax, this device would have been impossible to locate. Since this, Jax has been amazing in locating other similar devices during incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said va Facebook: “Without the dogs, officers wouldn’t have stood a chance in catching the suspects responsible in these two incidents.

“We can't thank you enough, Jax and Rhun for your dedication and your integral role to keeping the people of North Yorkshire safe!

“Thanks must also go to their amazing handlers and everyone in our Dogs Section - they do phenomenal work, day in and day out, and we don’t know what we’d do without them!”