Eligible residents across the Harrogate district encouraged to take up their spring booster vaccination

As throughout the vaccination programme, those whose clinical need is greatest will be prioritised.

Those who are currently eligible for the spring booster vaccination programme includes:

- Spring boosters for people aged 75 years old and over, plus people aged 12 years old and over with a weakened immune system

NHS leaders in North Yorkshire and York are encouraging eligible patients across the district to take up the offer of a spring booster vaccine

- First and second doses for people aged five years old and over

- Boosters for people aged 16 years old and over, plus at-risk children aged 12 to 15 years old

- Additional primary doses for people with a severely weakened immune system aged 12 years old and over

- Care home residents and housebound are included in the spring booster vaccination programme

Everyone who is eligible will be contacted by the NHS and offered a top up six months after their first booster over the spring and early summer.

Dr Charles Parker, NHS North Yorkshire CCG Clinical Chair, said: "I would encourage anyone who’s eligible to get their spring booster jab when they are offered it to give themselves and their families the best possible protection against Coronavirus.

"I would also encourage anyone who has not received their first, second or third doses to also come forward and it's never too late.

"You can access these jabs a local walk in vaccination clinics which continue to be available across North Yorkshire and York.