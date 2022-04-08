Harrogate pupils at Western Primary School enjoy their new reading areas thanks to local artist

With reading and books at the centre of their curriculum, staff at the school have been working hard to create stimulating and inviting reading spaces after listening to their pupils’ opinions, to ensure that all of their children have access to a wide range of quality books.

The areas are well stocked with an impressive variety of books including core texts and a combination of much-loved books, new upcoming authors and whole class novels that drive their broad and balanced curriculum.

Pupils can also access 'Recommended Reads', which have been selected by pupils and staff for each year group across the school.

Children at Western Primary School have been enjoying their new reading areas that have been recently revamped, thanks to the teachers and local artist Sam Porter

One of the newest areas to be developed is the Key Stage One library, which has been generously funded by the schools PTA.

Holly Taylor, teacher and reading lead at Western Primary School, said: "After contacting the talented, local artist Sam Porter at Mural Minded, who has created many fantastic murals across the country, he agreed to work with us to create a stunning fairytale woodland mural."

His artwork has transformed the area into a bright and welcoming place and a few days later, shelves, soft furnishing and countless books were added to the area and an inviting, spacious library was created for some of the schools youngest children to enjoy.

Key Stage One children are able to access this area during their free reading time, in their allocated library slot, throughout the lunchtime Book Club or during their very popular, weekly Stay and Read sessions, during which parents are welcome to join to share a book and take part in a reading activity with their child.

Holly added: "Our ongoing commitment to continued development of reading provision at Western recognises that this is one part of a much bigger picture to ensure all our children become confident, life-long, capable readers.