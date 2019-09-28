This is why Jarvis Cocker's set time was changed in Harrogate last night at the UCI cycling fan zone

Readers have been asking us why legendary Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker's DJ set was brought forward by nearly one hour last night.

Jarvis was originally billed to perform at 8.30pm in the Fan Zone on the Stray, but organisers Yorkshire 2019 announced yesterday afternoon, just hours before he was due to take to the stage, that his set would start at 7.40pm instead.

Yorkshire 2019 has since explained why. In a statement, they said: "In light of the wet weather and an uncertain forecast, we brought the music programming forward slightly."