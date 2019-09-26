This is what time Jarvis Cocker, The Feeling and The Pigeon Detectives will be on stage in Harrogate during the UCI cycling championships

Excitement is building for Harrogate's big weekend of live music and celebrations to round off the UCI Road World Championships in style.
Jarvis Cocker, The Feeling, and The Pigeon Detectives are just some of the big headlining acts set to perform on stage at the Fan Zone on The Stray.
Here are the full timings...
Friday, September 27
DJ set by Jarvis Cocker at 8.30pm
Saturday, September 28
Litany - 4.50pm
UK Foo Fighters - 6.05pm
The Pigeon Detectives - 7.40pm
Sunday, September 29
The Feeling - 6.30pm