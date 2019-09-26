This is what time Jarvis Cocker, The Feeling and The Pigeon Detectives will be on stage in Harrogate during the UCI cycling championships

Excitement is building for Harrogate's big weekend of live music and celebrations to round off the UCI Road World Championships in style.

This is every road closure in Harrogate, Ripon and the district during the UCI cycling championships

The Feeling will round off the UCI Road World Championships in Harrogate in style on Sunday. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.

Jarvis Cocker, The Feeling, and The Pigeon Detectives are just some of the big headlining acts set to perform on stage at the Fan Zone on The Stray.

Here are the full timings...

Day by day guide to every cycling race as UCI Road World Championships arrive in Harrogate

Friday, September 27

DJ set by Jarvis Cocker at 8.30pm

Saturday, September 28

Litany - 4.50pm

UK Foo Fighters - 6.05pm

The Pigeon Detectives - 7.40pm

Sunday, September 29

The Feeling - 6.30pm