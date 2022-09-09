The Queen: Harrogate Neighbours residents and staff pays tribute to Her Majesty

The team will have a book of condolences for residents, relatives, visitors and staff to leave their own messages which will be available from Monday, September 12.

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, said: “I wish to express our deepfelt sorrow following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"We will all have our own personal memories of a remarkable woman and I am sure over the coming days and weeks we will gain strength as we come together to mourn as a nation.

Her Majesty the Queen – our nation’s sovereign for more than 70 years – died peacefully on Thursday, September 8

"The glass plaque and certificate signed by Her Majesty when our team was awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service will be treasured, and our flag will fly at half-mast and will remain during the period of mourning.”

Kate Smith, an 89-year-old resident at Harrogate Neighbours, said: “I remember sleeping on The Mall at the age of 19 years old to watch The Queen’s Coronation it was a wonderful experience and something that has stayed with me all my life.

"She was a remarkable woman.”

Chris Taylor, who looks after the maintenance and grounds at The Cuttings, added: “I served in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards from 1976 to 1991.

"Her Majesty the Queen was my Colonel in Chief and on two occasions I had the privilege of meeting Her Majesty.

“I was one of her escorts for a regimental tercentenary celebrations and in later years I was part of an armoured escort from Edinburgh Castle to St Giles Cathedrals.

"She made all of us feel at ease during her visits.”

Harrogate Neighbours would like to thank Her Majesty The Queen for serving the people for over 70 years with commitment, dedication and unwavering and selfless loyalty to our country and the commonwealth.

God Save the King.