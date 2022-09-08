Here are 15 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

3. Rocco

Rocco is a 21-month-old Lurcher and is an exceptionally friendly lad who came to the centre after his previous owner had to move and could not take him with them. Rocco is a very active and energetic dog who lives life to the max and his enthusiasm for life is inspirational. Rocco can sometimes let his excitement get the better of him and he can forget his manners, however he is still young and is willing to learn new things.

Photo: RSPCA