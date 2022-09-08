Here are 15 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at 15 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch...
1. Tyler
Tyler is a ten-year-old Husky cross who came to the centre via an inspector as his previous owner became unwell and could no longer keep him. Tyler will need an experienced owner as he does have some complex needs. He is a very friendly but an independent dog who likes to be with you and get a fuss but will also take himself off for some alone time.
Photo: RSCPA
2. Paloma
Paloma is a fourteen-week-old Presa Canario cross and came to the centre via an inspector with her sister and brother after their needs were not getting met. Paloma is a sweet girl who is now ready to start to looking for her forever home. She is an active, playful and cheeky girl who is looking for a family who is as active as her and will give her what she needs.
Photo: RSCPA
3. Rocco
Rocco is a 21-month-old Lurcher and is an exceptionally friendly lad who came to the centre after his previous owner had to move and could not take him with them. Rocco is a very active and energetic dog who lives life to the max and his enthusiasm for life is inspirational. Rocco can sometimes let his excitement get the better of him and he can forget his manners, however he is still young and is willing to learn new things.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Wilson
Wilson is a three-year-old Lurcher who came to the centre via the local dog warden after he was found tied up and abandoned in terrible condition. Wilson had a very painful skin condition for which he has been on treatment for. It has been a long road to recovery for Wilson but he is finally ready to start looking for his forever home. He is an affectionate dog who just needs a chance to shine.
Photo: RSPCA