The Queen: Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire leads tributes as Harrogate remembers Her Majesty

Tributes from across the Harrogate district have been flooding in as the region remembers her Majesty the Queen.

The Lord Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, said: “It is with the most profound sadness that I have learnt of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Her unfailing commitment to our country and to the wider Commonwealth throughout the past 70 years has been an inspiration to us all.

Her Majesty the Queen – our nation’s sovereign for more than 70 years – has died peacefully surrounded by her family at Balmoral

“On Her Majesty’s 21st birthday in 1947, the then Princess Elizabeth vowed that her “whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service” in an address broadcast to the Commonwealth, a commitment which was reaffirmed during her Coronation in 1953.

“That her life was so blessedly long, and that her youthful vow was kept so carefully, is an accomplishment for which we, as a county and as a nation, will be forever grateful.

“Her Majesty visited North Yorkshire on numerous occasions, including the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate to mark its 150th anniversary in 2008 and the Maundy Thursday service at York Minster in 2012, and the county’s residents always welcomed the Queen with warm enthusiasm.

“I had the privilege of meeting Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace when I was appointed as Lord Lieutenant in 2018, and I know from personal experience that every engagement was conducted with grace and genuine interest, that every person felt the spark from meeting not only their monarch, but a truly remarkable woman whose commitment to her role will be remembered for generations to come.

“On behalf of the people of North Yorkshire, York and Teesside, I shall be expressing my heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty’s family.”

The Harrogate public have taken to social media to pay their respects.

Harrogate Convention Centre tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family during this difficult time.

“Rest in Peace, Your Majesty.”

The Harrogate Tea Rooms tweeted the following along with a photo of Her Majesty at Balmoral just a few days ago: “Crying real tears here. Gutted.

“What a beautiful last photo. Ma’am, you served us till your last breath, with dignity and poise.

“Go and join Philip now. Together in eternal peace.”

Harrogate Town AFC tweeted: “Our thoughts are with all of the Royal Family at this time.”

Harrogate College said: “Our sincerest condolences go out to the royal family following the announcement of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s death.”

Harrogate International Festivals tweeted: “The Harrogate International Festivals wish to extend their deepest sympathies to the Royal Family at this time.

“Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II reigned with dignity, wisdom and in service, may she rest in peace.”

Harrogate Theatre took to social media and said: “We share in the nation’s sadness at the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Harrogate Theatre fondly remembers her visit on the December 10 1998 and the warmth she extended to our staff and members of the public.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the Royal Family.”