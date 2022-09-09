The Queen: Harrogate Borough Council open book of condolence for residents to pay tribute to Her Majesty

A book of condolence is available at the Civic Centre in Harrogate until 4.30pm today (Friday) and 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Thursday.

Anyone wishing to leave flower tributes can do so on the grassed area in front of the Cenotaph in Harrogate.

Councillor Victoria Oldham, Harrogate Borough Mayor, said: “It is with great sadness to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty the Queen – our nation’s sovereign for more than 70 years – died peacefully on Thursday, September 8

"Her Majesty The Queen has been a constant source of courage and inspiration throughout the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and across the world.

"Throughout her 70-year reign, she has touched so many of our lives and led us through many dark but also many positive times.

"On behalf of everyone across the Harrogate district, I would like to offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to the Royal Family during this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

Harrogate Borough Council are giving residents the opportunity to sign a book of condolence and pay tribute to Her Majesty

Richard Cooper, the leader of Harrogate Borough Council, added: “As we mourn as a nation and as individuals we should reflect on a life well-lived, a life of selfless duty, a life which gave more to our country than it took from it.

“We must ask ourselves “how can we honour that lifelong sacrifice?”.

"For each the answer will be different and personal.

"But the greatest tribute we can give our Queen is to renew our commitment to help those less fortunate, to find common ground with those with whom we disagree and to build a nation at ease with itself.

“It would be the greatest tribute because that is what she spent her life doing – her’s was a truly remarkable life.

“My thoughts, and those of Harrogate Borough Council, are with the King and his family at this sad time for them and for our country.”