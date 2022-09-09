The Queen: Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones pays tribute to Her Majesty

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, yesterday afternoon.

Andrew Jones MP said: “The passing of Her Majesty The Queen is a moment of profound sadness.

"Her unmatched sense of duty and service was always carried out with such dignity and grace.

Her Majesty the Queen – our nation’s sovereign for more than 70 years – has died peacefully on September 8

"She has been a rock of wisdom, stability and continuity in our world. In times of trouble her words helped us through; when she said in her coronavirus broadcast “we will meet again” we saw there would be light ahead.

“The Queen’s remarkable life leaves a powerful legacy.

"There is a deep sense of loss for a beloved figure; nationally for our country, personally for us her subjects and most acutely for her family.