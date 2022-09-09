The Queen: Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones pays tribute to Her Majesty
Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones has paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen following her death yesterday (September 8).
Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, yesterday afternoon.
Andrew Jones MP said: “The passing of Her Majesty The Queen is a moment of profound sadness.
"Her unmatched sense of duty and service was always carried out with such dignity and grace.
"She has been a rock of wisdom, stability and continuity in our world. In times of trouble her words helped us through; when she said in her coronavirus broadcast “we will meet again” we saw there would be light ahead.
“The Queen’s remarkable life leaves a powerful legacy.
"There is a deep sense of loss for a beloved figure; nationally for our country, personally for us her subjects and most acutely for her family.
"I send our new King and all the Royal Family my deepest condolences.”