Special service held at Ripon Cathedral to remember those involved in road traffic collisions

The Oakleaf Service held at the cathedral was for grieving family and friends to remember those lost to road traffic collisions.

Sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, grandchildren, grandparents, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, partners, and friends were all remembered during the service which included special readings and hymns.

Assistant Chief Constable Michael Walker gave a reading before oakleaves were brought to the front of the cathedral and those in attendance were encouraged to think about the people they have lost.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Matthew Walker, Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Mrs Johanna Ropner and Assistant Chief Constable Michael Walker attended a special service at Ripon Cathedral on Sunday to remember those involved in road traffic collisions across North Yorkshire

The service also raised awareness of the scale of road traffic deaths and injuries, demonstrating the risk to all of us who use the roads.

Police officers and members of the emergency services are often the first at the scene of serious collisions and see first-hand the devastating impact that these incidents have on communities.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “North Yorkshire Police will continue to strive to keep our roads safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The force will continue to work hard to try and prevent further families having to suffer the same heartache of those who attended the service.”

Assistant Chief Constable Michael Walker was joined by the Deputy Chief Fire Officer Matthew Walker and the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Mrs Johanna Ropner.