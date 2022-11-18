Here are some of the best places in Harrogate to watch the World Cup

News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at some of the best places in Harrogate to watch the World Cup

The World Cup kicks off on Sunday and what better way to watch it than sat in the pub with your mates, hopefully watching England bring it home.

By Lucy Chappell
37 minutes ago

England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign on Monday, November 21 in a 1pm kick-off against Iran

If you fancy heading out to watch the games, here are some of the best places to go in Harrogate...

Are you showing the World Cup or know of an establishment who is showing it?

Let us know by emailing [email protected] and we will add it to our list

1. the den

Located at Cambridge Road, Harrogate, HG1 1NS

Photo: Marcus Corazzi

2. The Crown Hotel

Located at Crown Place, Harrogate, HG1 2RZ

Photo: Archive

3. The Knox

Located at Knox Lane, Harrogate, HG1 3AP

Photo: Google Maps

4. The Alexandra

Located at Prospect Place, Harrogate, HG1 1LB

Photo: Google Maps

