Here are some of the best places in Harrogate to watch the World Cup
The World Cup kicks off on Sunday and what better way to watch it than sat in the pub with your mates, hopefully watching England bring it home.
By Lucy Chappell
37 minutes ago
England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign on Monday, November 21 in a 1pm kick-off against Iran
If you fancy heading out to watch the games, here are some of the best places to go in Harrogate...
Are you showing the World Cup or know of an establishment who is showing it?
Let us know by emailing [email protected] and we will add it to our list
