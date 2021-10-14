Sculpture showcase for Harrogate charity members

Vision Support Harrogate District’s president Pauline Nolan (left) and ceramics tutor Kay Latto (right) pictured with Pauline’s ‘Blow Me Down’ sculpture

Nine members of the Vision Support Harrogate District (VSHD) ceramics class have been invited to display their creations at Sculpture Show North later this month.

Their tutor, Kay Latto, a sculptor who is also exhibiting at the show, said: "The class is really excited to be able to show their work to a wider audience, and we are very grateful to Sculpture Show North for giving us this opportunity.

"The VSHD members have produced some amazing work in ceramics and in various styles and finishes so we had a very fine selection to choose from, including animals, a variety of heads and even a diorama of a teddy bears' picnic."

Vision Support Harrogate District's ceramics tutor Kay Latto (right) with Pat Dawson and her sculpture entitled 'Clawed' (left)

Sculpture Show North, which runs at the Corn Exchange from October 22 to 31, brings together the work of 16 local, national and international sculptors, with all pieces available for purchase.

Profits from the sale of the VSHD sculptures will go back to the charity, which relies on fundraising activities and private donations to generate most of its income.

The VSHD ceramics class is one of may regular activities encompassing arts, crafts, fitness, wellbeing and IT that run at the charity's drop-in centre in Harrogate.

The sessions aims to encourage people who are experiencing sight loss to develop new skills and to live independently.

The charity also offers advice and support through a helpline, telephone befriending and home visiting service, and an eye clinic.

Regular community outreach meetings take place in Ripon and Pateley Bridge, along with social and outdoor activities.

The non-profit organisation, which marked its centenary in February, has regular contact with over 300 visually impaired people, is a point of contact for 400 more and makes around 1,000 outreach visits each year.

VSHD Director Tanya Stimpson, said: "Art can make a real difference to people experiencing sight loss, giving them a creative outlet and helping them to understand their capabilities and build their confidence for independent living.

"As a charity that depends on the support of our volunteers and trustees.

"We can't thank Kay enough for her commitment to providing such enjoyable and valuable art classes for our members alongside her own work as a sculptor."