London Marathon success for Harrogate fundraiser

Holly Duckworth took part in the London Marathon earlier this month raising over £2,800 for charity

Holly completed the 26.2 miles in an impressive 4 hours and 11 minutes, with money raised going to a charity very close to her heart.

Ovacome is the UK's national ovarian cancer support charity who provide the most up-to-date information on treatment, research and care, as well as offering a supportive community for anyone affected by the disease.

Holly ran the marathon in memory of her Nanna June, who sadly passed away in 2004, after she was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer at 72 years old.

Holly with her family and friends who took to the streets to support her over the 26.2 mile long course

She said: "The London Marathon was amazing.

"The crowds were great and it felt so meaningful due to the fact it had been delayed for almost two years.

"It was the hardest thing I have ever done, but I also loved every minute of it and feel so lucky to have had such amazing support and I really felt like my Nanna was there spurring me on.

Thousands of people united on the streets of the capital exactly 899 days after the event was last staged prior the the Covid-19 pandemic.

Holly with her medal after completing the London Marathon in memory of her Nanna

In a fitting and uplifting celebration of the events #WeRunTogether campaign, 35,300 people had crossed the finish line on The Mall by 18:30 on Sunday, as thousands more from around the globe joined the party by completing their marathon challenge virtually during a 24-hour window - making the 41st edition a truly memorable occasion.

After last years elite only-race around St James's Park, the return of a mass field of club runners, celebrities and charity fundraisers to the London Marathon's traditional route was both a joy and a huge relief for Event Director Hugh Brasher and his team, whose tireless aim has been to pull humanity together, bring joy back to the streets of the capital, and once again give charities a chance to raise much-needed funds.

Hugh said: "We've really missed the togetherness after being more divided than ever and we are bringing people together one step at a time, both here today and globally.

"Our core value is #WeRunTogether and it has been a hugely complex challenge to do that, with so many scenarios considered.

"The amazing team strives extremely hard, day by day, to get it right."

Holly added: "I hope that my fundraising efforts and running the marathon has made people more aware of the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, which is so important particularly for this disease that is often difficult to diagnose.

"Sadly for me and my family it was too late by the time my Nanna was diagnosed.

"I hope people are also made aware of the Ovacome charity and the fantastic support they offer people affected by and living with ovarian cancer.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has sponsored me, supported me through training and for all the messages of support."

Ovacome provides a range of support services for anyone who has been affected by ovarian cancer, including a free telephone support line, a 24 hour online forum, email support, instant chat services and face to face support groups.

For further information and support, visit https://www.ovacome.org.uk/ or call 0800 008 7054.