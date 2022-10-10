Rudding Park in Harrogate to host 'dine in the dark' experience in aid of Guide Dogs UK

‘Dining in the Dark’ will see diners trying to eat the middle course of a three course dinner whilst blindfolded, to simulate what dining out is like for people with a visual impairment.

Kim Murphy, a guide dog owner, said: “Having my guide dog Jango has completely changed my life and events such as this are crucial for raising funds so that somebody else with sight loss can get a life changing guide dog like Jango.”

All funds raised by the Dine in the Dark event will be donated to the life-changing work at Guide Dogs UK.

The three-course meal includes a ham hock terrine or soup starter, ‘mystery’ lamb or mushroom dish as a main and sticky toffee pudding for dessert.

Nicola Ridgway, Community Fundraising Manager for Guide Dogs in Harrogate said: “Dine in the Dark gives you the opportunity to enjoy great company and to have fun while experiencing the sensory effect of eating food with no vision.

"It will give you an insight into how visually impaired Guide Dog owners experience life on a daily basis.

“It’s a brilliant way to get people to understand how such a basic activity as eating is a challenge when you have sight loss.

"There will also be time to meet and learn more about how Guide Dogs support their owners to live independent fulfilled lives and some fabulous prizes will be up for grabs too.

"We are very grateful to Rudding Park Hotel for hosting this event for us.”

‘Dining in the Dark’ is being organised by the local volunteer fundraising branch and all funds raised will go to support Guide Dogs UK life changing work.

The event will be held on Friday, November 11 from 7:30pm till 11:00pm at Rudding Park Hotel.