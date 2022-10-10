Take a look at these 15 new properties in the Harrogate district that have been added to the market this week

News you can trust since 1836
There are some lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in Harrogate at the moment and we take a look at some of the new ones that have just entered the market.

By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:20 pm

Are you looking to move house?

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. St Winifreds Road, Harrogate

This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £350,000

Photo: Zoopla

2. Malham Drive, Harrogate

This 4 bedroom and 1 bathroom detached house is for sale with Bridgfords for £525,000

Photo: Zoopla

3. Yewdale Road, Harrogate

This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Preston Baker for £590,000

Photo: Zoopla

4. Beckwith Crescent, Harrogate

This 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £475,000

Photo: Google

