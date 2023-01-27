The animal welfare charity believes a decline in puppy sales - which spiked during the Covid-19 lockdown - has caused unscrupulous breeders to dump dogs which no one wants to buy.

There were 711 puppies and breeding bitches abandoned in 2022, up from 411 in 2021 - a startling rise of more than 73 per cent.

In recent weeks, the animal welfare charity has been helping a rising number of unwanted pets, with 3,260 animals abandoned since November 1 - a staggering 14 per cent increase on the same time the year before.

The RSPCA has reported a 73 per cent rise in abandoned dogs and increase in dumped pets across the country

It is believed the cost of living crisis coupled with the expected financial pressures on pet owners during the festive season has led to this upsurge.

In December, five American bulldog puppies were dumped in a remote layby near Yarm by two masked men.

Some of the young dogs were underweight and were all covered in their own faeces and left in a dog crate.

A black BMW SUV was spotted at the scene in Trenholme Lane near Hutton Rudby by a couple who were driving by.

The puppies were taken home by the couple, who then contacted the RSPCA where they were taken to the vets for treatment.

Sadly, one of them was so poorly that the kindest thing to do was to put him to sleep, while the other puppies remain in RSPCA care and will be rehomed as soon as possible.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA Inspectorate Commissioner, said: “Our teams have seen families simply cannot afford to feed both themselves and the pets, while others have been helping families facing eviction who can’t find alternative accommodation that allows pets.

“Some of the very saddest examples are people who dearly love their pets and are trying their best in very difficult circumstances.

“We are doing what we can to help, especially trying to keep pets in loving homes, but as a charity we are struggling too.

“Our branches and centres are full to bursting and we have hundreds of pets waiting to come in so we can rehabilitate and rehome them.

"We really need animal lovers to help us get through this crisis time by donating to us so we can continue our work.

"It’s a challenging time for animals and we’re asking people to help us help animals by joining the rescue and making sure we don’t let animals pay the price of the cost of living crisis this winter.”

The RSPCA has launched its winter fundraising campaign - Join The Winter Rescue - as it faces its toughest year yet and has committed £1.5m to crisis measures - bolstering pet food banks schemes, providing help for struggling pet owners, and supporting smaller animal charities through the crisis.

