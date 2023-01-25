Harrogate's 21 richest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Spofforth, Hookstone and Killinghall
Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics have revealed the richest parts of Harrogate district per average annual household income.
The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £52,200, while the lowest is £37,800.
The ONS breaks Harrogate down into 21 neighbourhoods called Metropolitan Super Output Areas (MSOA).
The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.
Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits.
The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.