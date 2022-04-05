Ripley Cricket Club on the lookout for new players to join their junior programme

Ripley are in their ninth year delivering a junior cricket programme and operate four adult teams and junior teams in every age group in the Nidderdale Junior League.

They are now recruiting new players in school years one to ten, with training due to start on Friday, April 22 and continue every Friday from 6.15pm till 7.30pm until the end of the summer term.

Matches will also take place weekly until the end of summer term.

Ripley Cricket Club are recruiting new players and are looking for youngster to to join their junior cricket programme

Mark Hardcastle, Head of Junior Coaching at Ripley Cricket Club, said: "Everyone is welcome to join and no previous experience is necessary, with every new player that joins as a member receiving a club branded match shirt, training shirt and cap."

Training will be led by ECB qualified coaches and all coaches and volunteer helpers are DBS checked and have attended ECB Safeguarding training.

To register your interest, call, text or WhatsApp Mark on 07476992792 or email [email protected]

For children in school years one and two, Ripley are also delivering the ECB All Stars Cricket programme.

All Stars Cricket provides a fantastic first experience for all children aged five to eight years old where they’re guaranteed eight weeks of jam-packed fun, activity and skills development.

The programme is designed to introduce children to the sport, teaching them new skills, helping them make new friends and have a great time doing so.

Every child that registers will receive a backpack full of goodies including a backpack, cricket bat, cricket ball and a personalised t-shirt with your child’s name on.

All children returning to All Stars will receive a kit bag, a set of stumps, a new ball and a personalised t-shirt.

All Stars starts at Ripley Cricket Club on Friday, May 20 and runs every Friday for eight consecutive weeks, from 6.15-7.15pm.