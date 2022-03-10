REVEALED: First celebrities confirmed to appear at this years Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate

Adam Henson is the first celebrity to be announced as he takes to the GYS Stage on Tuesday, July 12 and will meet fans afterwards in a meet and greet zone.

The GYS Stage is set to be a terrific new addition to the Great Yorkshire Show which will feature some new elements as well as old favourites.

You can also expect to see some of the finest animals in the country competing in the ever-popular cattle competitions that will be attracting lots of international interest this year.

There will also be some brand-new show jumping classes, a first for the TopSpec White Rose ring and more announcements are set to be made over the coming weeks.

Adam Henson is one of the UK’s best-known farmers and a presenter on BBC1’s Countryfile.

He said: “The Great Yorkshire has a reputation as one of the best agricultural shows in the country.

"It’s not only a show case for farmers to exhibit some of the finest livestock in the country but also a great day out for those who want to learn about and enjoy everything rural.

Former ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot will host the GYS Stage at the Great Yorkshire Show

"I visited many years ago and I’m really looking forward to my day at the show this year.”

Former ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot will host the GYS Stage, with two interviews a day.

Other farming celebrities appearing on the stage will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Christine said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be hosting this brand new element of the brilliant Great Yorkshire Show.

"It will be a privilege to chat to the famous faces of the farming world, find out more about them and ask them the questions that our audience want to know.

"There’s a fantastic line up and I hope it will be an important part of the whole experience for the Yorkshire Show visitors.”

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “We are thrilled to have Adam Henson with us for the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show, he’s hugely respected within the industry and we look forward to hearing from him on stage with Christine Talbot – one of Yorkshire’s finest presenters.

“The GYS Stage is an exciting new part of the Great Yorkshire Show as we look to promoting and celebrating the farming and agricultural industry in a fun and entertaining way.

"We look forward to making further announcements in the coming weeks about other special guests appearing.”

Nikki Dixon, Marketing Director at Daniel Thwaites PLC added: “We’re excited to be a part of The Great Yorkshire Show for the first time since 2019, when the Lister Arms in Malham won ‘Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub’.

"As official sponsors of the GYS Stage we’ll be proudly and creatively showcasing our outstanding Yorkshire properties, our company’s fascinating history and Thwaites’ award-winning range of ales.”

The Great Yorkshire Show has become a four-day event after a raft of changes were implemented at the 2021 show due to Covid-19 regulations.

Tickets are now on sale for the show which will run from Tuesday July, 12 to Friday, July 15 July 2022.

Tickets must be purchased in advance as there will be no ticket sales on the gates, and they will be day specific to manage numbers attending.

The opening times are 8am to 6pm on all four days.

To see what is happening on which day, head to https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/whats-on/