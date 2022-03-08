Knaresborough's Goldsborough Hall wins prestigious culinary award

The AA has awarded the 17th century stately home AA three rosettes, placing it in the top ten percent of the AA rated restaurants in the United Kingdom.

Three AA rosettes demonstrate: "...the selection and sympathetic treatment of the highest quality ingredients.

"Timing, seasoning and the judgement of flavour combinations will consistently be excellent.

The Dining Room at Goldsborough Hall in Knaresborough has been judged as one of the best in the country after winning a top food award

"These virtues are supported by other elements, such as intuitive service and a well-chosen wine list."

Mark Oglesby, owner of Goldsborough Hall, said: "Goldsborough Hall is a very special place and we would like every guest to leave with memories of breath-taking surroundings, beautiful interiors, friendly first-class service, and outstanding cuisine.

"We are very pleased that Executive Head Chef Josh Barnes' flair in the kitchen has been so deservedly rewarded."

Josh Barnes has a wealth of culinary skills honed from a career working in some of the country’s finest restaurants.

In 2018 he became Head Chef at the Galvin Brothers La Chapelle restaurant in London, where he retained their Michelin Star and AA three rosette status, whilst also being awarded for having London’s best vegetarian and vegan tasting menus.

Growing up in the open countryside of Lincolnshire, Josh developed a passion for cooking at an early age

He is a keen forager who enjoys searching for mushrooms, wild herbs and flowers, unique ingredients to create inspiring natural dishes.

Josh said: "We produce food from sustainably sourced, fresh local produce, where the food miles can be counted in feet and inches.

"The organic kitchen garden is a dream come true, and I work closely with the head gardener to grow and harvest for the plate, often picked on the day just before service begins.

'My style is seasonally driven, using modern techniques and styles with a classic French undertone and served in the majesty of the Hall’s historic dining room, where former Kings and Queens have dined."

In addition to the third rosette for culinary excellence, AA inspectors confirmed the Hall’s five gold stars for accommodation, the highest AA rating in Yorkshire and the breakfast award.

An overnight stay with full Yorkshire breakfast starts from £305 per person and a five-course tasting menu costs around £70 per person.

For more information visit www.goldsboroughhall.com or call 01423 867321.