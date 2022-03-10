The countdown is on for the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards

With only three weeks to go until the nomination process closes on March 31, the team behind the awards are urging everyone to get involved and vote for a colleague, friend, member of your team, or indeed your favourite restaurant or bar - and give someone the praise they deserve.

With the countdown well and truly on before voting closes, awards organisers David Ritson and Simon Cotton are both delighted with the number of nominations so far and are keen to match previous events when more than 1,000 names were put forward.

David said: "We are expecting the usual strong response to the Bar person, Waiter/Waitress, Team and Chef awards however we would urge people to consider the Best Achievement, Unsung Hero and Outstanding Customer Service categories as opportunities to reward deserving nominees.

Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards organisers Simon Cotton (left) and David Ritson with Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman (right)

"The stories we read in these categories are always amazing; people and businesses that have done incredible things, generating extra business, promoting Harrogate with international festivals, setting up new concepts that showcase the region to visitors and even saving a life.

"All have featured in these categories”.

Simon added: “For the Best Achievement award the types of nominations we’re looking for can be either an individual or business that has made significant positive change to enhance the customer experience, or have grown their business against market expectations and conditions.

"Being from any sector related to business or leisure tourism, the overall winner’s achievement will clearly set them apart from their colleagues and/or competitors”.

This year's Best Achievement award is sponsored by the Harrogate BID team and BID Manager Matthew Chapman was keen to help promote the urgency to get involved with the awards and joined in with Simon and David with the countdown picture.

Another category which usually drives a good story is that of Unsung Hero - that one person who has played a crucial role in their business but may not receive the recognition or praise their efforts deserve.

Bidfood sponsor the Unsung Hero award and Gillian Crawford, Head of Free Trade Sales, said: “Unsung Heroes make the hospitality and tourism business work, they are behind the scenes often working unsocial hours or in difficult conditions ‘getting their hands dirty’ to make the front of house operation appear seamless.

"People who wash the dishes, make the beds, tend the gardens, sweep the streets, fix machines and technology, work studiously in accounts offices, making plans and organising events are critical to any successful business or initiative.

"We appreciate how hard these people work and are delighted to sponsor and judge this category."

David concluded: “The final award in this section is Outstanding Customer Service; we are looking for evidence of an individual who consistently delivers high quality customer service that goes above and beyond the norm, motivating those around them and delighting the guest."

There are thirteen awards categories in total and finalists for each award will be invited to an amazing gala awards dinner to be held at the stunning Royal Hall on Monday, June 6.

If you know a business or an individual worthy of nomination, all you have to do is complete the nomination form online at www.harrogatehospitality.co.uk or fill-in an application form which you’ll find across town in restaurants, hotels, bars and other public places.

These can be handed in at the tourist information centre on Crescent Gardens.

To attend the awards dinner and support your nominations, visit the website for more details or email [email protected]

The thirteen award categories include:

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum HPL

Harrogate Ambassador – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas Market

Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College

Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood

Best Achievement of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate BID

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby Gin

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by World of James Herriot

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor & Co Ltd

Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Booker Wholesale.