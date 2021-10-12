Resurrected Bites open brand new community grocery store in Harrogate

New Park Community Grocery Manager Sophia Clark

The Harrogate and Knaresborough based community organisation has launched the New Park Community Grocery aiming to reduce food waste and food poverty across the district.

They work with local businesses and suppliers to divert good quality food from landfill and instead offer an affordable way for individuals and families to access good quality food.

Not only does it help people save money, it also means that people are helping to save the environment by stopping good quality food from going to waste.

Sophia Clarke, Grocery Manager, said: “On our opening day we have had a few people come in and we have been able to provide for those who need help.

"We understand it is a very difficult time for everyone at the moment, with various things going on, including with furlough ending so we are here to help support people in the community the best we can.

"The rising energy and food prices and the loss of the £20 Universal Credit uplift payment is causing a great deal of concern for many of our customers which is why we have launched this scheme to help those families who are struggling and enable people to be able to provide for their families.

"You can get a full shop for as little as £3 which gets you £30 worth of shopping and bigger households can get double the amount for £6.

"Our shop is fully stocked with lots of fresh fruit and vegetables, freezer items, chilled, cereals and tins.

"We look forward to welcoming and helping as many people as we can."

Established in 2018, Resurrected Bites began life as a ‘pay-as-you-feel’ community café and by March 2020, they were running three weekly cafes across the district.

When the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020, the cafes had to close their doors and instead provided home deliveries of food supplies for vulnerable families and individuals in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Nidderdale, Boroughbridge, Ouseburn, Ripon and Bramhope.

Since then, they have assisted 15,750 people with between three and seven days’ worth of food and diverted three tonnes of food waste from landfill every week.

The New Park Community Grocery is open Tuesdays and Thursday from 9:30am till 3:30pm and is situated on West Street, just off Skipton Road at New Park Primary Academy School.

Resurrected Bites have more than 100 people helping out and are always keen to hear from anyone who would like to join their team and lend a helping hand.