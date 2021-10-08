Harrogate youngster crowned National Autograss Junior Special Champion

Daniel Thompson of Rossett High School has become National Autograss Junior Special Champion

The Rossett High School pupil took part in the National Autograss Championships in Inkberrow, Worcestershire last month where he beat 85 other young drivers to take the victory.

The meeting ran over two days, where eight cars went head-to-head over six laps in the heats and eight laps in the finals.

Daniel races in the Junior Special category, which is a bespoke custom-built chassis, with a 1.2 engine and his class had 85 drivers signed up for the Championship where each took part in three heats, with the top 32 going into the quarter finals, top 16 through to the semi-finals and the top eight into the final.

He won all of his races to go into the final as the top qualifier, where he then drove a superb and smooth race to take the win and become the youngest driver to win a national championship.

Autograss racing is a form of amateur motor racing in Britain and takes place usually on tracks of roughly 400 metres with grass or mud surfaces.

Parents Jo and Phil Thompson are extremely proud of what Daniel has managed to achieve at such a young age.

They said: “Daniel was born into the sport and as a family, we have been racing for over 25 years, taking part in races most weekends during the season.

“Events are held every weekend between March and November all over the United Kingdom and we travel up and down the country to ensure we can race on as many different tracks as possible and against a number of different competitors.

“All the family can take part, with classes for Juniors (10-16 year olds) and adults, with ladies classes separate to the men’s too.”