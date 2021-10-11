Harrogate youngster aiming high in her bid to represent England

Harrogate Ladies' College pupil Ruth Bertenshaw is aiming to follow in the footsteps of her role model and one day represent England

Ruth Bertenshaw has been picked to join the Leeds Rhinos Under 17 Netball Academy - at the tender age of just 13 years old.

The Harrogate Ladies' College pupil one day dreams of donning the famous red dress and play for the England squad, following in the footsteps of her idol Helen Housby.

She said that landing a place in the Rhinos squad was one step closer to that dream and a step in the right direction in her Netball career.

"I'm so pleased and really thrilled because it's a great opportunity and I am literally on a high just thinking about it."

Ruth, who lives in Harrogate, credited much of her success to the sports teachers at her school.

She said: "The teachers have been amazing and really supported me all along.

"It's definitely helped me and I one day would love to be able to play for England."

Ruth even plays in the same goal attack position as her hero Helen Housby, the acclaimed England shooter who won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"She is an absolute hero of mine and I would love to be like her one day and achieve her success."

Principle Sylvia Brett said Ruth had shown great promise from her early days as a pupil at Highfield Prep school.

She said: "We're thrilled Ruth has achieved so much and we will be behind her every step of the way as she seeks to fulfil her dreams.