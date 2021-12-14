Residents and staff at Vida Healthcare in Harrogate enjoy Christmas festivities

Throughout the month of December, Vida Healthcare is coordinating a range of festive celebrations across its three homes, Vida Grange, Vida Hall, and Vida Court for residents and staff to enjoy.

Initiatives include carol singing from local schools, an elf day, Christmas crafting, a Christmas jumper day and a full Christmas dinner for each home on Christmas day.

Vida Healthcare’s latest care home, Vida Court, will also be showing festive films in its state-of-the-art cinema.

Residents and staff have been enjoying the Christmas festivities at Vida Healthcare in Harrogate

Staff will be the focus of celebrations with Christmas parties, and an awards ceremony where employees will be recognised for their ongoing hard work, dedication and outstanding care delivery.

Victoria Edwards, Home Manager at Vida Grange, said: “After another year filled with challenges, we can’t wait to celebrate the festive period with each other and the amazing people we care for.

"We’re really looking forward to all the Christmas plans that the board has put in place for us that will help to bring some much needed cheer to everyone at Vida.”

Vida Court has also introduced a naughty elf to make mischief in the care home, and encourage residents to get involved in the festivities.

Nurse Glades with her gifted miniature Christmas tree from Holly Berry Trees

James Rycroft, Managing Director at Vida Healthcare, added: “We’re always looking for ways to show our staff and residents how much we value and care for them, and Christmas is the perfect time to do this.

"Rather than a one-off initiative, we decided to pull together an advent calendar of fun activities which we hope will be enjoyed by everyone.

"It’s been another difficult year for everyone in the social care sector, the vulnerable people who receive our care, and their families and we hope that by getting into the Christmas care home spirit, we’re able to give something back.”

Barbara and Lauren admiring their gifted miniature Christmas tree from Holly Berry Trees

Alongside the spirit of Christmas, Vida Healthcare is also celebrating the opening of its brand new care home, Vida Court, dubbed ‘the care home of the future’.

The home includes a 12-seater cinema, florist, coffee shop, and landscaped gardens, amongst other things, to support social interactions and ensure our residents have a high quality of life.