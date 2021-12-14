Grants on offer to Harrogate students to support with studies

The fund, which is administered by North Yorkshire County Council, is available from the Haywra Crescent Educational Trust.

The grants can be used to buy books and equipment or to fund travel that relates to study.

The money is available through the proceeds of the sale of a former education property in Haywra Crescent, Harrogate.

North Yorkshire County Council are inviting students across the Harrogate district to apply for educational grants to help with their studies

This year the trust has around £1,000 to distribute to students from the Harrogate area who are studying at schools, colleges and universities outside the Harrogate Borough.

Further information and application forms are available by emailing [email protected]