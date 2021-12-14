Harrogate Skills 4 Living receive early Christmas present from broadband provider TalkTalk

Harrogate Skills 4 Living is a vital community hub that provides a safe space for adults with autism and learning difficulties.

The donation will not only teach new skills to the adults that attend the community hub, but it will also provide them with the skills they need to live independently.

TalkTalk is passionate about helping people connect and giving back to the local community as it continues its rollout of Future Fibre - the UK’s fastest and most reliable broadband technology which is now available to hundreds of homes across Yorkshire, including the HG1 and HG2 postcodes.

Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre team accepts donation of a brand new professional coffee machine from local connectivity provider TalkTalk

The donation of the coffee machine follows TalkTalk’s coffee tour, where the connectivity provider took its VW campervan on the road across Harrogate and Knaresborough to hand out more than 850 free coffees and keep cups during the bitter weather.

TalkTalk has also announced it will be returning to the area in the new year to hand out more hot drinks and details will be shared with local community groups ahead of the visit.

Hadyn Moorby-Davies, CEO at Harrogate Skills 4 Living said: “We support vulnerable adults and help them to learn new skills that they can take out into the real world.

Ben Cooper, representative of local connectivity provider TalkTalk, joins staff at the Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre to celebrate the donation

"Thanks to this donation from TalkTalk, we are able to broaden skills development.

"This means an additional job prospect for those that pass through our door and need our support.”

Ben Cooper, Head Of Marketing – FTTP at TalkTalk, added: “It is a pleasure to donate the coffee machine to Harrogate Skills 4 Living and support the work that they do in the local community.