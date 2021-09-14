Residents across Harrogate district urged to 'Go Purple' in support of Hospice Care Week

Saint Michael's Health Care Assistants Laura Fletcher and Sophie Goodwin

Hospice UK's Hospice Care Week runs from October 4th-8th and is the national week dedicated to raising awareness of the important role hospices play in their communities, as well as raising funds to sustain these much-needed local services.

Purple is the signature colour for the Saint Michael's hospice charity, which cares for people living with terminal illness and bereavement across the Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and Pateley Bridge areas.

As part of the week, Saint Michael's own community shops will be boasting purple window displays, Victoria Shopping centre is Harrogate will be lit up purple, and it is hoped that many people, organisations and businesses will join in.

Saint Michael's Chief Executive, Tony Collins, said: "This is a great opportunity to get creative and have fun whilst raising funds to ensure Saint Michael's can continue to help local people living with terminal illness and bereavement.

"We hope that as many people as possible take part, spread the word and raise money for their local Hospice, so why not encourage your school, college, workplace, organisation or social group to 'Go Purple'."

Fundraising ideas include having a purple themed day at work, dressing in purple for a day, or even hosting a purple-themed bake sale.

Tony added: "The money you raise will brighten the day of someone in your community by ensuring they get the care and support they need at a very difficult time in their lives.

"£100 could help a member of our specialist HOME service provide a package of care for someone affected by terminal illness, helping them remain in the place they feel most safe and comfortable, surrounded by people and things that matter most."