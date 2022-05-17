Princess Royal set to visit Harrogate for 163rd Great Yorkshire Show this July

The Princess Royal has visited the show a number of times, most recently in 2014 and in 2018.

As Patron of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society and the Shorthorn Society of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, The Princess Royal will attend the Bicentenary Celebration at the Great Yorkshire Show on Tuesday, July 12.

This is a very special year for the Society, with 200 Shorthorns cattle coming to the Showground to celebrate the 200 years of the Shorthorn Breed.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne will be a special guest at the 163rd Great Yorkshire Show in July

The Tuesday of the show will be the celebration day of the breed with a parade in the Show rings, awards, and special presentations.

On Wednesday evening, there will be a celebration dinner held in the Pavilions of Harrogate and on Thursday, the National Show of Dairy Shorthorns will take place.

Charles Mills, Great Yorkshire Show Director said: “We are honoured that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will be visiting the Great Yorkshire Show and I shall be proud to accompany her throughout.

"This will be a very special year for the Shorthorn breed and a what better way to mark the anniversary than with a visit from their patron and a wonderful Royal visitor.”

The farming and countryside showcase is expected to welcome 35,000 visitors a day over the four days to see competitive classes ranging from cattle to international show jumping to cheese.

The event features a host of country skills, such as fly fishing, an extensive Food Hall showcasing regional produce as well as a GYS Stage with farming celebrities for the first time ever.

The Great Yorkshire Show has become a four-day event after a raft of changes were implemented at the 2021 show due to Covid-19 regulations.